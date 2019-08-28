Go to Contents
06:57 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors raid universities, facilities over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)
-- Wife, mother, brother of Cho Kuk barred from leaving Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors launch full-scale probe into allegations involving Cho Kuk (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk ahead of parliamentary hearing (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid some 20 sites over allegations involving Cho Kuk (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Concerns rise over ELS worth 114 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Raids follow up allegations on Cho Kuk family (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutor raids 20 locations in probe into embattled Cho Kuk (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul urged to be on alert for NK hacking (Korea Times)
(END)

