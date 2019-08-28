(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 28)

In this regard, we have to express our profound concerns about what Trump thinks about the partnership between the allies. Luring the Kim regime back to denuclearization talks is important for Trump who is seeking re-election next year. No doubt he needs to make substantive progress in prodding the North to give up its nuclear program. But making a deal with Pyongyang should be done in close cooperation with Seoul. It should not infringe on South Korea's national interests or the spirit of the alliance.