Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 28

08:39 August 28, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Japan's removal of S. Korea from trade whitelist

-- Police to summon Seungri over overseas gambling allegations

-- Safety-related public service for women draws popularity

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea unveils master plan to nurture parts industry amid trade dispute with Japan

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK