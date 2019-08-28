Biz sentiment for Sept remains weak: survey
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment here remains weak, due mainly to growing uncertainties over escalating trade tensions, including Japan's export curbs against South Korea, a local think tank said Wednesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 87.8 for next month, up from 80.7 this month, according to the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The business index has stayed below 100 for 52 consecutive months since April 2015, when it came to 101.3, KERI said.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted he would raise tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent starting Oct. 1. He also said the U.S. would impose tariffs on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports at a 15-percent rate, higher than the initially planned 10 percent from Sept. 1.
In another worry, Japan officially removed South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners, and the decision took effect Wednesday, adding to the already high tensions in their tit-for-tat row stemming from differences over their shared history.
