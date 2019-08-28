Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics #Siemens #digital transformation

LG, Siemens sign MOU for digital transformation in manufacturing

12:00 August 28, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. and Siemens have agreed to jointly develop key manufacturing technologies to drive digital transformation in factories, the companies said Wednesday.

The South Korean electronics maker and the German industrial giant signed a memorandum of understanding at LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, for collaboration in advanced manufacturing solutions, LG said.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop "digital twin" technology and digitize equipment manufacturing, mold and 3D printing processes in factories.

A digital twin is a virtual model of a product, process or service to allow engineers to simulate and validate a system in advance, aimed at improving efficiency and minimizing failure rates.

Siemens offers comprehensive digital solutions for the design-to-manufacturing process for smart factories that are capable of better, more efficient production.

LG Electronics is South Korea's No. 2 electronics maker, with its products ranging from home appliances and smartphones to robots and other gadgets.

South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. and German industrial giant Siemens sign a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in the intellectual manufacturing solutions at LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, in this photo provided by LG Electronics on Aug. 28, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK