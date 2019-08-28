LG, Siemens sign MOU for digital transformation in manufacturing
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. and Siemens have agreed to jointly develop key manufacturing technologies to drive digital transformation in factories, the companies said Wednesday.
The South Korean electronics maker and the German industrial giant signed a memorandum of understanding at LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, for collaboration in advanced manufacturing solutions, LG said.
Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop "digital twin" technology and digitize equipment manufacturing, mold and 3D printing processes in factories.
A digital twin is a virtual model of a product, process or service to allow engineers to simulate and validate a system in advance, aimed at improving efficiency and minimizing failure rates.
Siemens offers comprehensive digital solutions for the design-to-manufacturing process for smart factories that are capable of better, more efficient production.
LG Electronics is South Korea's No. 2 electronics maker, with its products ranging from home appliances and smartphones to robots and other gadgets.
