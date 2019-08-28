Go to Contents
Seoul stocks start higher on foreign buying

09:20 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday as foreign investors were net buyers of local stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 8.03 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,932.63 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.11 percent.

Hyundai Motor jumped 4 percent after the company and its union agreed on a tentative wage deal, enabling the carmaker to avert a strike for the first time in eight years.

Top steelmaker POSCO rose 0.49 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,213.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.1 won from the previous session's close.

