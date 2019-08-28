Basketball guard says fear factor gone before world championship
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jung-hyun was one of the best players in South Korean professional basketball last season. When the sharp-shooting guard steps on to the court, viewers expect Lee to play with all the confidence in the world.
But Lee admitted on Tuesday that he felt intimidated going up against taller and stronger guards from Lithuania and the Czech Republic last weekend, as South Korea was getting ready for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.
And fortunately for South Korea, Lee's confidence returned by the team's third match against Angola on Tuesday.
Lee scored 16 points while going 4-of-10 from downtown in South Korea's 91-76 victory at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. The reigning MVP in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) for the KCC Egis helped South Korea wrap up a four-team, pre-World Cup tournament on a positive note.
"I was just afraid of playing against taller guys, but I finished this tournament confident that I can compete against those players," said Lee, listed as 191 centimeters, or about 6-foot-3. "I know I have to keep taking shots from the perimeter, no matter who's guarding me."
Lee shot just 1-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-4 from long distance, and scored four points in South Korea's 86-57 loss to Lithuania last Saturday. Then on Sunday, Lee got eight points on 2-of-6 shooting and failed to make a three-point field goal from four attempts, as South Korea fell to the Czech Republic 97-89.
This was a far cry from the player that fans had become used to seeing. The 32-year-old led all Korean-born players in the KBL in the 2018-2019 season with 17.2 points per game. In a dozen games during the Asian qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Lee averaged 13.2 points per game while shooting 47 percent from three-point range.
Lee said the biggest difference between the first two games and the third game was his mindset and approach.
"I was too conscious of those taller opponents and I didn't have proper balance with my shooting stroke," Lee said. "Today, I decided I had to shoot with confidence. And because I played so poorly in the first two games, I wanted to make up for it."
Lee will have to be even deadlier from the field at the Basketball World Cup, where world No. 32 South Korea will face Argentina (No. 5), Russia (No. 10) and Nigeria (No. 33) in Group B.
The top two teams will reach the second round and the realistic goal for South Korea is to come away with one victory.
Lee said South Korea will be the biggest underdog in the group and what he and his players lack in size, they have to compensate for with effort on both ends of the floor.
"We have to do a good job of spacing to create open looks and play tight defense," he said. "We have to get out in transition and pull the trigger early in the shot clock. We won't have a chance to win otherwise. If we can drain some shots from the perimeter, I think we can hang with those teams."
