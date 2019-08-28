Ernie Els has S. Korean candidates on mind as captain's picks at Presidents Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The captain for the International Team at this year's Presidents Cup said Wednesday he's keeping an eye on some South Korean players as possible additions to his side.
In a conference call with international media, South African legend Ernie Els mentioned Im Sung-jae, An Byeong-hun and Kang Sung-hoon as being on his list of candidates for captain's picks.
The Presidents Cup pits players from the United States against international stars from non-European nations in match play. The 2019 edition of the biennial event will take place from Dec. 12-15 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne.
The top eight international players based on world rankings points earned from Aug. 27, 2018, to Aug. 25 this year were automatic selections. Els will then choose four additional players to round out his team by the week of Nov. 4.
No South Korean made the top eight, and Im, a PGA Tour rookie, was the top South Korean in the points standings at 11th. An, the 2015 European Tour Rookie of the Year, was 15th, while Kang, who earned his PGA title in May, was outside the top 15.
Though Im doesn't have a win, he was the only rookie to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, which was open to the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points standings. He ended up playing in 35 tournaments, eight more than anyone in the exclusive field at the Tour Championships and an average of 12 more than his competitors. Im, who was both the Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year on the developmental Web.com Tour in 2018, posted seven top 10s in his first PGA Tour season.
"For a Korean to represent the great nation of South Korea would be great on the Presidents Cup," said Els, one of whose assistants will be South Korean veteran Choi Kyoung-ju. " Hopefully, Sung-jae keeps playing good, and he gets himself on the team. I'm definitely looking at him."
An nearly got his first PGA Tour win earlier this month at the Wyndham Championship, finishing in third place for his third top-10 showing of the season.
He's sniffed at a Presidents Cup spot twice before. An finished 12th in the standings in 2015, when the Presidents Cup came to South Korea for the first time, and ended in 15th two years later. On both occasions, captain Nick Price didn't make An one of his extra picks.
Els said An's game is well suited for Royal Melbourne.
"He's had some really great finishes. He's one of the supreme ball strikers around the world, which I really love and which you need to do in Melbourne," Els said. "He's on kind of my favorite list."
Kang won AT&T Byron Nelson in May but has missed five cuts in nine tournaments since. But Els said Kang remains on his radar.
"I love his attitude towards the game," Els said. "As I've said, anybody can still play themselves on to this team. We've got some time, and there's quite a few guys that's getting hot of late now, and we'll take them into consideration."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)