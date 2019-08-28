Ernie Els has S. Korean candidates on mind as captain's picks at Presidents Cup

Though Im doesn't have a win, he was the only rookie to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, which was open to the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points standings. He ended up playing in 35 tournaments, eight more than anyone in the exclusive field at the Tour Championships and an average of 12 more than his competitors. Im, who was both the Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year on the developmental Web.com Tour in 2018, posted seven top 10s in his first PGA Tour season.