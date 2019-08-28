(2nd LD) K-pop star Seungri questioned over gambling charges
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with more details; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul police questioned Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, Wednesday over allegations of illegal overseas gambling.
The disgraced singer returned home at around 10:20 p.m. after nearly 12 1/2 hours of interrogation at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
He was booked earlier this month over the allegations of habitual gambling in foreign countries and illegally securing gambling funds in violation of the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act.
Yang Hyun-suk, former chief producer of BIGBANG's management agency, YG Entertainment, faces the same charges.
"I told the truth regarding all the suspicions," the 29-year-old singer told reporters after the marathon questioning. He added that he will continue to cooperate with the probe faithfully.
"I apologize once again for causing worries," he said.
Cable network JTBC reported that Seungri and Yang were regular guests at Las Vegas hotel casinos where they gambled millions of dollars.
Prior to the overseas gambling allegations, Seungri was referred to the prosecution in June on embezzlement and pimping charges.
Seungri, whose legal name is Lee Seung-hyun, ceased all entertainment activities in March after a nightclub he was associated with came under probe over drug use and sexual abuse.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)