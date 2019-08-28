Most bond experts expect BOK's rate freeze: poll
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A majority of bond mavens in South Korea expect the central bank to freeze its key interest rate this week due to the country's weak currency, a poll showed Wednesday.
According to the survey of 200 bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association, 78 percent of respondents said the Bank of Korea (BOK) will likely hold its policy rate steady at a policy meeting slated for Friday.
The remaining 22 percent predicted the BOK Monetary Policy Committee to reduce the benchmark rate.
The association said those expecting a rate freeze outnumber dovish experts due to a weak won, despite worsening external conditions, such as a prolonged trade war between the United States and China.
In its July meeting, the BOK slashed the key rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.50 percent in a surprise move to help bolster the faltering economy.
The unexpected rate cut followed the seventh straight month of declining exports, which could lose steam further due to Japan's export curbs on key materials for chips and display panels, both key export items of South Korea.
The rate cut was the first since November when the central bank raised the rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent in an apparent bid to curb rising household debt.
The association also said its bond market survey index (BMSI) stood at 117.4 for September, up from 114.6 for August.
A BMSI reading above 100 means more experts expect bond market conditions to take a turn for the better.
"The index improved for next month due to expectations that the central bank may take a dovish stance amid an economic slowdown and international uncertainties," it said.
(END)