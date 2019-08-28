Go to Contents
S. Korean shares up in late morning trading

11:31 August 28, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning, supported by foreign investors' net purchase of local stocks, but sentiment remained cautious over lingering concerns about the global growth outlook.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.73 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,933.33 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.34 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.68 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2 percent, and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, traded 2.75 percent higher.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.49 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, fell 0.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,213.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close.

