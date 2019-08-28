Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution has imposed an overseas travel ban on certain family members of the embattled Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk as it investigates corruption allegations involving Cho's family, sources said Wednesday.
State prosecutors have applied an exit ban on Cho's wife, his brother-in law and other relatives amid mounting corruption allegations that range from his family's dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF) to suspected undue college admission involving his daughter.
The prosecution carried out simultaneous raids on 20 institutions, including five universities and the office of the PEF operator, on Tuesday as part of its probe into Cho.
His wife, only identified by her surname, Jung, faces allegations that she sought to evade the gift tax after she invested over 1 billion won (US$865,765) in a PEF with her two children.
Cho's brother-in-law also invested around 350 million won in the fund with his two sons, effectively making Cho's family and relatives all of the investors in the PEF.
Cho's family promised to invest 7.4 billion won in the fund, an amount that is far larger than its total wealth, two months after Cho was named as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in May 2017.
The fund bought a firm that produces automatic switches for streetlamps, which later secured hundreds of orders issued by the government and saw an increase in sales.
The prosecution is also seeking to secure the whereabouts of three people involved in the fund's operation, including Cho's relatives, as they left the country ahead of the prosecution's probe. It is persuading them to return home with help of their acquaintance.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)