Corporate loan growth accelerates in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Corporate loan growth in South Korea picked up in the second quarter from three months earlier, central bank data showed Wednesday, mainly due to a modest gain in loans for the service sector.
The outstanding loans extended to local companies came to 1,163.1 trillion won (US$958.5 billion) as of end-June, up 22.2 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It was the largest on-quarter gain since the third quarter of last year, when such loans increased by 24.3 trillion won.
By industrial sector, loans to manufacturing firms rose 4 trillion won on-quarter to 355.2 trillion won as of the end of June, marking the second quarterly growth.
Total loans in the service sector expanded 16.2 trillion won to 703.1 trillion won, compared with a growth of 9.9 trillion won in the first quarter.
Lending to restaurant and hotel businesses increased 7.8 trillion won to reach a record 213.6 trillion won in the April-June period.
Loans to construction companies reached 41.5 trillion won as of the end of June, up 100 billion won from a quarter earlier.
