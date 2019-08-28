(2nd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution has imposed an overseas travel ban on certain family members of the embattled Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk as it investigates corruption allegations involving Cho's family, sources said Wednesday.
State prosecutors have applied an exit ban on Cho's relatives and persons implicated in corruption scandals linked to his family's dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF) and the operation of a private school foundation that his mother runs.
But Cho's wife and his mother were not subject to the travel ban.
Cho faces a series of corruption allegations that range from suspected undue college admission involving his daughter to his family's hefty investment in the PEF.
The prosecution carried out simultaneous raids on 20 institutions, including five universities and the office of the PEF operator, on Tuesday as part of its probe into Cho.
His wife, surnamed Jung, faces allegations that she sought to evade the gift tax after she invested over 1 billion won (US$865,765) in the PEF with her two children.
Cho's brother-in-law also invested around 350 million won in the fund with his two sons, effectively making Cho's family and relatives all of the investors in the PEF.
Cho's family promised to invest 7.4 billion won in the fund, an amount that is far larger than its total wealth, two months after Cho was named as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in May 2017.
The fund bought a firm that produces automatic switches for streetlamps, which later secured hundreds of orders issued by the government and saw an increase in sales.
The prosecution is also seeking to secure the whereabouts of three people involved in the fund's operation, including Cho's relative, as they left the country ahead of the prosecution's probe. It is persuading them to return home with help of their acquaintance.
"I am embarrassed as the prosecution has kicked off a probe ahead of a confirmation hearing," Cho told reporters. "But my family will faithfully undergo the investigations."
Political parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Cho next Monday and Tuesday, but they are still bickering over his scandals.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) slammed the prosecution's Tuesday raids, raising doubts that the move may be intended to hamper President Moon Jae-in's drive for prosecution reform.
The president named Cho as new justice minister who will command the prosecution, apparently given his role in fleshing out Moon's vision to overhaul the elite investigative agency.
"The (prosecution's) move is an unprecedented act. It is an act that disturbs the country," DP chairman Lee Hae-chan told a meeting with members of the leadership's council.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) discussed whether to boycott the scheduled hearing, at a hastily arranged meeting with its lawmakers.
Some lawmakers called for the boycott as Cho has become the subject of the probe. But others insist the hearing should proceed as scheduled.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae criticized the LKP's consideration of the boycott.
"The National Assembly is not above the law. ... Though (the LKP) says it has yet to make a decision (about the boycott), it is not understandable that such words have come out," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told a press briefing.
