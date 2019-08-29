Key points in S. Korea's 2020 budget proposal
SEJONG, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key points of the South Korean government's 2020 budget proposal. Along with its spending plan, the government also gave estimates on revenue collection.
Spending
- 181.6 trillion won on health care, welfare and labor
- 72.5 trillion won on education
- 50.2 trillion won on defense
- 24.1 trillion won on research and development
- 22.3 trillion won on social overhead capital
- 8.8 trillion won on environment
- 23.9 trillion won on industrial sectors, smaller firms and energy
- 5.5 trillion won on inter-Korean economic cooperation projects, public diplomacy and official development assistance programs for developing countries
- 20.9 trillion won on public security and safety
- 8 trillion won on culture, sports and tourism
Revenue:
- Collection of 482 trillion won in gross revenue next year
- 292 trillion won in total national taxes
