Israeli TV series wins top prize at Seoul Drama Awards
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Israeli comedy drama "On the Spectrum" on Wednesday won the top prize at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards, while Korean hit TV series "The Fiery Priest" captured two prizes.
At the award ceremony of the 12th Seoul International Drama Awards held at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University, the Israeli 10-episode series on three twentysomething roommates with autism took the grand prize.
The jury said the drama, produced by Yes Studio, expressed its message well despite limited format and time.
Best Long Form Drama went to Chinese fantasy adventure "The Golden Eyes," while "Billy" of the Netherlands received the Best Short Form Drama award. British series "Little Drummer Girl," produced by South Korean star director Park Chan-wook, received Best Mini Series.
South Korean Kim Dong-wook was awarded Best Actor for his role in "Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo," while the best actress prize was awarded to Alicia von Rittburg for Germany's "Bauhaus."
SBS' crime comedy "The Fiery Priest" earned the best "hallyu" drama award, a non-competition section, with its lead actor Kim Nam-gil was named Best Actor. Hallyu refers to the Korean wave of popular culture.
The 40-episode series is a story about the mysterious death of an elderly priest, which a young priest, a detective and a prosecutor join hands to solve.
Actress Jang Na-ra won the best Korean actress award for SBS soap series "The Last Empress."
This year, 28 dramas were nominated for awards out of a record 270 entries from 61 countries.
