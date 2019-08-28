U.S. calls on S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan: U.S. defense official
23:41 August 28, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States calls on South Korea to renew its military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.
Speaking at an event at a Washington think tank, Randall Schriver, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the U.S. was not forewarned of S. Korea's decision to pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan.
He called on the two U.S. allies to "participate in meaningful dialogue" to resolve their ongoing row over trade and shared history.
