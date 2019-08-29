(LEAD) U.S. calls on S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan: U.S. defense official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States calls on South Korea to renew its military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.
Speaking at an event at a Washington think tank, Randall Schriver, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the U.S. was not forewarned of S. Korea's decision to pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan.
"We do call on the Republic of Korea to recommit to GSOMIA and to renew that agreement," Schriver said, adding that the U.S. also calls on both sides to "participate in meaningful dialogue to address their differences."
South Korea announced its decision to pull out of GSOMIA last week, citing Japan's refusal to hold talks on resolving separate disputes on trade and shared history.
Washington has expressed concern and disappointment at the decision, saying the move creates challenges for trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats.
Schriver said Seoul and Washington held consultations ahead of last week's announcement, "but in terms of the actual decision to not renew, we were not forewarned."
The U.S. has previously aired its grievances over South Korea's assertion that Washington expressed its understanding of Seoul's decision.
GSOMIA is currently set to expire in late November.
On efforts to denuclearize North Korea, the assistant secretary acknowledged that the U.S. has not "seen the progress we want to see."
