(2nd LD) U.S. calls on S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States calls on South Korea to renew its military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.
Speaking at an event at a Washington think tank, Randall Schriver, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the U.S. was not forewarned of S. Korea's decision to pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan.
"We do call on the Republic of Korea to recommit to GSOMIA and to renew that agreement," Schriver said, adding that the U.S. also calls on both sides to "participate in meaningful dialogue to address their differences."
South Korea announced its decision to pull out of GSOMIA last week, citing Japan's refusal to hold talks on resolving separate disputes on trade and shared history.
Washington has expressed concern and disappointment at the decision, saying the move creates challenges for trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats.
Schriver said Seoul and Washington held consultations ahead of last week's announcement, "but in terms of the actual decision to not renew, we were not forewarned."
The U.S. has previously aired its grievances over South Korea's assertion that Washington expressed its understanding of Seoul's decision.
GSOMIA is currently set to expire in late November.
"Now is a time for action," Schriver said, noting that both countries bear the cost and responsibility to improve relations.
Referring back to Washington's previous statements, the assistant secretary said the U.S. has repeatedly made clear to the government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in that the GSOMIA decision would have a negative effect not only on the bilateral relationship with Japan but also on U.S. security interests and those of other allies.
"We emphasize the only winners when Japan and Korea feud are our competitors," he said, referencing the recent entry of Russian and Chinese aircraft into and near South Korean airspace.
He described the air patrols as an attempt to take advantage of the current frictions.
"Seoul's decision reflects their frustration with efforts to resolve their trade and economic disputes with Japan, but we are concerned it may reflect a serious misapprehension on the part of the Moon administration regarding the serious security challenges we face in Northeast Asia," Schriver said.
On efforts to denuclearize North Korea, the assistant secretary acknowledged that the U.S. has not "seen the progress we want to see."
"The United States, South Korea and Japan are committed to the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as agreed to by Chairman Kim in Singapore," he said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "Together we offer North Korea a brighter path and a bright economic future for his country and his people should he make that decision to implement his previous commitments."
Speaking of North Korea's recent short-range ballistic missile tests, Schriver suggested the regime was trying to gain leverage in future talks with Washington but also improving its weapons capabilities.
"I think the bottom line is, it means from a defense perspective that they are improving and that the security environment is getting more challenging," he said.
