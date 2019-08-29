U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States' top defense leaders expressed disappointment Wednesday over an ongoing dispute between South Korea and Japan that recently led to Seoul's decision to terminate an intelligence sharing pact with Tokyo.
At a joint press conference at the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joe Dunford said they believe it is in the interest of all three countries to work together.
"I was and I remain very disappointed that both parties are engaged in this," Esper said, adding that he is hopeful South Korea and Japan will be able to resolve their differences.
"We have common threats facing us -- North Korea and China, and bigger threats. We are stronger when we all work together," he said.
Dunford said he has not seen any impact on military operations from Seoul's decision to pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement.
"But I share the secretary's disappointment in what I view as a setback in the relationship between South Korea and Japan. I think that's a very important relationship," he said.
