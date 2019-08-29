Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party blasts raid of sites linked to Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul summons U.S. Ambassador Harris, asks Washington to tone down criticism of GSOMIA decision (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't summons U.S. ambassador, asks Washington to refrain from criticizing GSOMIA decision (Donga llbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae slams Japan for rewriting history after S. Korea's removal from whitelist (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Foreign ministry asks U.S. to tone down criticism of GSOMIA decision (Segye Times)

-- In unprecedented move, gov't summons U.S. ambassador to complain (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't summons U.S. Ambassador Harris, asks Washington to tone down criticism of GSOMIA decision (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae accuses Japan of altering history after S. Korea's removal from whitelist (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't summons U.S. Ambassador Harris to complain about Washington's criticism of GSOMIA decision (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't summons U.S. ambassador, asks Washington to stop openly criticizing Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- President Moon stresses need for determination, confidence to protect economy (Korea Economic Daily)

