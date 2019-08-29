Go to Contents
06:56 August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party blasts raid of sites linked to Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul summons U.S. Ambassador Harris, asks Washington to tone down criticism of GSOMIA decision (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't summons U.S. ambassador, asks Washington to refrain from criticizing GSOMIA decision (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae slams Japan for rewriting history after S. Korea's removal from whitelist (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Foreign ministry asks U.S. to tone down criticism of GSOMIA decision (Segye Times)
-- In unprecedented move, gov't summons U.S. ambassador to complain (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't summons U.S. Ambassador Harris, asks Washington to tone down criticism of GSOMIA decision (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae accuses Japan of altering history after S. Korea's removal from whitelist (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't summons U.S. Ambassador Harris to complain about Washington's criticism of GSOMIA decision (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't summons U.S. ambassador, asks Washington to stop openly criticizing Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- President Moon stresses need for determination, confidence to protect economy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon rallies self-reliance for economy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul unveils W5 trillion materials industry plan (Korea Herald)
-- 'Japan aims to rewrite history, hide its past' (Korea Times)
(END)

