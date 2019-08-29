(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 29)

A research institute here recently estimated that this year's corporate tax revenue, which accounts for about a quarter of total tax revenues, will undershoot the government target of 79 trillion won by up to 8 trillion won. The shortage is likely to worsen next year, given local companies have been suffering deteriorating profitability. In the first half of the year, 574 firms listed on the country's main bourse recorded an average on-year decrease of 37 percent in operating profits.