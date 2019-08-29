(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 29)

The administrative measure enables Tokyo to de jure control exports of as many as 1,120 items designated as "strategic materials" to Seoul. Japan believes these materials could be diverted for military use, thus become possible security risks for the country. Japan included South Korea on its whitelist in 2004 and had since given preferential treatment to Korean firms in allowing the export of these materials. As a corresponding measure, South Korea has already vowed to take Japan off its own whitelist.