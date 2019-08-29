(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 29)

After criticizing the Moon Jae-in administration's decision to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement (Gsomia) with Japan, the United States went so far as to find fault with South Korea's military exercise to defend the Dokdo islets from external threats. On Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson said that the drill in the East Sea was not productive in resolving issues involving security in Northeast Asia. The statement reflects a U.S. attempt to take Japan's side after South Korea's unilateral decision to abandon the Gsomia. Though Japan has consistently complained about the exercise since 1996, the United States has kept a neutral position. But it has turned negative toward the defense drill.