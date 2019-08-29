S. Korean investment in overseas securities rises 4.6 pct in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' overseas investments rose 4.6 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier due mainly to a gain in their purchase of foreign bonds, data showed Thursday.
The value of foreign stocks and bonds owned by institutions came to US$298.6 billion as of the end of June, up $13.1 billion from a quarter ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign securities here include overseas stocks and bonds as well as Korean papers -- foreign currency-denominated securities issued by local government, banks and companies in overseas markets.
The amount of foreign stocks held by South Korean institutions totaled $92.8 billion as of the end of June, up $4.5 billion from a quarter earlier.
Their foreign bond holdings rose $9 billion to $163.8 billion in the second quarter.
Investment in Korean papers by local institutions retreated $400 million to $42 billion in the second quarter, according to the data.
