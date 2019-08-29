Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #overseas securities

S. Korean investment in overseas securities rises 4.6 pct in Q2

12:00 August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' overseas investments rose 4.6 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier due mainly to a gain in their purchase of foreign bonds, data showed Thursday.

The value of foreign stocks and bonds owned by institutions came to US$298.6 billion as of the end of June, up $13.1 billion from a quarter ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign securities here include overseas stocks and bonds as well as Korean papers -- foreign currency-denominated securities issued by local government, banks and companies in overseas markets.

The amount of foreign stocks held by South Korean institutions totaled $92.8 billion as of the end of June, up $4.5 billion from a quarter earlier.

Their foreign bond holdings rose $9 billion to $163.8 billion in the second quarter.

Investment in Korean papers by local institutions retreated $400 million to $42 billion in the second quarter, according to the data.

S. Korean investment in overseas securities rises 4.6 pct in Q2 - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK