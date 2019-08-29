(LEAD) South Korea to hold annual int'l security forum next week
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 2, 4-5; CORRECTS time element in lead)
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hundreds of government officials and experts from nearly 50 countries will gather in Seoul for an annual security forum next week to discuss the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and other pending security issues, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Under the theme of "Building Peace Together: Challenges and Visions," the eighth vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) will be held next week from Wednesday to Sept. 6 with the attendance of government officials and experts from 49 countries and two international organizations, including the U.N., the ministry said.
The government had considered inviting North Korea to the forum but decided not to do so, officials said.
Despite South Korea's invitation, the U.S., so far, has not informed Seoul of its delegation. Last year, Randall Schriver, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, attended the forum.
Japan and Russia plan to send working-level officials, and China is to send a major general in charge of a military academy, the ministry said, adding that bilateral meetings will take place with those participants on the sidelines.
This year's SDD will have several sessions focusing on the peace process and arms control on the Korean Peninsula, as well as security issues in Northeast Asia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Middle East, according to the ministry.
"The year's forum, which is to take place at around the first anniversary of the Sept. 19 military agreement, is expected to serve as a chance to announce the progress and achievement of the military de-escalation of the peninsula to the international community, and to further garner support and cooperation for a lasting peace," the ministry said in a press release.
During the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, 2018, the two Koreas signed the Comprehensive Military Agreement, which calls for a series of peace-building and tension-reducing measures, such as the halt of all hostile acts against each other.
Amid stalled nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea, however, the North resumed its major weapons tests in May, after a 17-month hiatus, involving short-range ballistic missiles.
At the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will make opening remarks, which is to be followed by a key note speech by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, according to the ministry.
On the sidelines of the forum, Seoul will have vice ministerial talks with representatives from five Central Asian countries in a multilateral format to discuss ways to enhance security cooperation and to support the government's initiative of the "New Northern Policy." Talks with 10 ASEAN countries are also planned to share the assessment of their 30 years of cooperation and discuss ways to further improve the ties.
Separate bilateral meetings are also planned with 15 nations, including Canada, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, to explore ways to boost bilateral defense cooperation, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)