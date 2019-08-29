Top regulator nominee vows to stabilize financial markets
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's pick to lead South Korea's top financial regulator said Thursday he will put his top priority on stabilizing financial markets as volatility is expected to increase over global economic uncertainties.
Eun Sung-soo, chief executive of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea, said in a parliamentary confirmation hearing that he will "firmly maintain stabilization of financial markets against external uncertainties, such as Japan's export curbs and the U.S.-China trade dispute."
The FSC will take actions in a timely manner in line with its contingency plans if market volatility grows, Eun said.
Along with market stabilization, Eun said he will speed up efforts to bring innovation to the financial industry.
The FSC will "continue to bring innovation to the financial sector, while stabilizing the financial system," Eun said.
If appointed, Eun will be tasked with slowing down the nation's mountain of household debt and restructuring some of the country's bloated business sectors.
The 58-year-old Eun has been credited with stabilizing the nation's financial markets following the 2008 global financial crisis and the European debt turmoil.
Eun, who served in various capacities at the financial ministry starting in 1983, was director of the international financial division between 2011 and 2012.
The parliamentary confirmation hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require approval from the National Assembly.
In South Korea, prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)