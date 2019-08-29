Moon asks Japan to be honest about past history
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in urged Japan on Thursday to be honest about past history and its motive to impose export restrictions on South Korea.
"Japan has not honestly disclosed its reasons for economic retaliation and attempted to justify (its act) by groundlessly and frequently changing its arguments," the president said while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
"Whatever the reasons may be, it is obvious that the Japanese government linked the economy to the problems of past history. I cannot but say that that's a very dishonest attitude," Moon said.
Moon's remarks apparently referred to Japan's recent citations of security reasons, a violation of the 1965 Korea-Japan treaty and South Korean Supreme Court rulings on compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor as the cause of the deteriorating bilateral relationship.
In particular, the president may have countered the argument of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who said the bilateral conflict was caused by Seoul's violation of the 1965 treaty following the Moon government's decision not to renew a bilateral military-intelligence sharing agreement with Japan.
Moon apparently stressed that Japan's reflection and repentance for its past history is the only key to resolving the conflict between the two countries.
On Wednesday, Moon's Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong accused Japan of attempting to rewrite history, while responding to Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono's assertion that "If South Korea is trying to rewrite history, it won't be possible."
The president also said Japan's attitude toward past history also is not honest.
"Korea and many other countries in Asia have an unhappy past history and the perpetrator was Japan. It's an undeniable fact," Moon said. "The Japanese government's attitude of not acknowledging or repenting for its past wrongdoings and seeking to distort history has added to the wounds and pain of its victims."
