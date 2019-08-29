Go to Contents
LG to recall 1.45 mln dryers

13:42 August 29, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. will voluntarily recall 1.45 million dryers due to bad smell and dust, South Korea's consumer protection agency said Thursday.

The Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) said the electronics maker will replace faulty components of all TROMM Dual Inverter Heatpump Dryers that have been on the market since April 2016.

The recall comes after a series of reports were registered that too much lint and dust accumulate in the condensers.

The agency said it has conducted an inspection at 50 households using the product and concluded that on average dust covered 10 percent of the area of the condensers.

The recall will begin Monday, the KCA said.

