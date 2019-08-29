Minister calls economic cooperation with N. Korea 'major tool' to foster peace
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that expanding economic cooperation with North Korea will serve as a major tool for fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula.
In a speech read by his staff at a forum in Seoul, Kim renewed the government's commitment to building a peace economy based on reconciliation and shared prosperity with North Korea.
"Peace is a basic foundation on which sustainable economic development can be possible," Kim said. "The South Korean government intends to make the flower of the economy bloom in the land of peace without missing the current opportunity."
"When economic cooperation deepens, it would become hard to return to the old confrontational order," he added. "Should peace take root to the point where people of the South and the North visit each other freely and create a single economic community, we will be able to realize a virtual unification."
South Korea has pursued active cross-border economic cooperation in the hope that it will foster a peace mood and help denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. But little progress has been made in efforts to resume major economic projects due to global sanctions on the North.
"By expanding the scope of cooperation in a bold manner, all can prosper," Kim said. "We will never stop making efforts to preserve peace and move toward the era of peace economy," he said.
