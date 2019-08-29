Seoul to hold world's 1st hydrogen mobility show in 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold the world's first hydrogen mobility energy show early next year as the country is pushing to take the leadership in the hydrogen vehicle and other related industries, an industry association said Thursday.
The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) will host the hydrogen show at KINTEX exhibition hall, north of Seoul, on March 18-20, with the sponsorship of the South Korean government, KAMA said in a statement.
The hydrogen exhibition is in line with the government's "hydrogen economy roadmap" to foster hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles and other hydrogen-related businesses as future growth drivers, an official from the KAMA preparation committee said.
