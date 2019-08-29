N.K. media urge Japan to atone for colonial-era brutality
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media outlets urged Japan to repent for colonial-era brutality on Thursday as it marked the 109th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula falling under its rule.
In an article titled "Price for past sins will surely be paid back," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, called Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula the most brutal ever extortion of a country's sovereignty through a fabricated treaty.
"More than a century has passed since imperial Japan fabricated a treaty of annexation of Korea but Japan is running amok with an ambition for reinvasion, much less apologizing for its shuddering brutality of the past or compensate for it," the paper said.
The Minju Joson, the daily of the North's cabinet, also carried an article about the illegality of the annexation treaty, saying that Japan continues to use all kinds of schemes to justify its past occupation of the peninsula.
"This represents an unbearable insult to our people and a mockery of international laws and the conscience of humankind, for which (we) will surely make it pay hundreds and thousands times," the daily said.
Uriminjokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, also said that Japan's annexation of Korea was based on intimidation and fraud for which Tokyo should apologize and provide compensation.
