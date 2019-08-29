Veteran coach returns for 2nd stint at women's nat'l football helm
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Veteran football coach Choi In-cheol has taken over the women's national for his second tour of duty.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Choi, 49, as the new boss for the Taeguk Ladies. The KFA said Choi has agreed to a two-year deal, without disclosing financial details.
Choi coached the senior women's team from October 2010 to September 2011, leading the country to a bronze medal at the 2010 Asian Games.
Before that, he coached the under-20 women's team to third place at the 2010 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
Choi has enjoyed more success in the women's semi-pro competition WK League, leading Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels to six consecutive titles from 2013 to 2018.
Choi is succeeding Yoon Duk-yeo, who resigned in July after South Korea failed to make it out of the group stage at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France the previous month.
The KFA said Choi was the perfect fit for the job, given his experience of having coached the junior and senior national teams and having led his club to multiple championships.
Choi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at the KFA House in Seoul.
