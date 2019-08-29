S. Korea wraps up development of advanced 81-mm mortar system
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea successfully developed an upgraded and digitalized version of the 81-millimeter mortar system, with its own technology, that boasts improved fire speed and accuracy, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.
The project to develop the advanced mortar system, which began in December 2014 led by South Korean defense company Hyundai WIA, was completed recently and the weapon meets all military requirements, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Compared with its previous version, the new 81-mm mortar-II system is about 20 percent lighter, and can be more swiftly transported thanks to its own carriers, the DAPA said.
Featuring laser and global positioning system (GPS) technologies, the advanced mortar can automatically calculate and transmit firing information, which improves the speed and accuracy of its shelling, the DAPA added.
The existing version employs the manual input and transmission system.
"The successful development of the new weapon with state-of-the-art digital technologies is expected to further strengthen our defense capabilities to better counter security threats," the DAPA said in a release, vowing to support its advance into foreign markets.
