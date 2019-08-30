Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Top court rules on Samsung heir, guilty of additional 5 billion won in bribery (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-yong found guilty of additional bribery, again in crisis (Kookmin Daily)
-- Top court adds more bribery charges (Donga llbo)
-- Top court rules on more bribery charges, Lee Jae-yong to be possibly jailed (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Top court overturns Park's graft scandal (Segye Times)
-- Top court says 3 horses are bribery, Lee Jae-yong in crisis (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Top court sends back Lee Jae-yong's case (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case (Hankyoreh)
-- Park's graft scandal to be ruled on again, Lee Jae-yong's bribery charges added (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Top court orders review of Samsung heir's bribery case, Samsung in crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Top court adds bribery charges of 5 billion won to Samsung heir (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Supreme Court orders retrial of Lee bribery case (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top court sends back Park corruption case (Korea Herald)
-- Top court orders review of Lee, Park, Choi cases (Korea Times)
