Industrial output up 1.2 pct on-month in July
08:04 August 30, 2019
SEJONG, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rose 1.2 percent in July from a month earlier due to increased auto output and facility investment, government data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries also went up 2.6 percent in July from a month earlier, while the output of the service sector increased 1 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, industrial output grew 0.5 percent.
