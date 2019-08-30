Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street caused by hopes for U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.03 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,957.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Hopes that the world's two biggest economies could end a yearlong trade battle appear to have boosted investor sentiment, analysts said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China were scheduled to have trade talks on Thursday (U.S. time), while China's commerce ministry hinted that Beijing could break the cycle of tit-for-tat retaliation in its yearlong trade haggling with Washington.
Investors are also awaiting the Bank of Korea's decision on its policy rate on Friday, though the central bank is widely expected to keep the rate unchanged at 1.5 percent amid growing uncertainties in the global economy.
Tech, auto and steel shares led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor gaining 1.2 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO advancing 2.4 percent.
Samsung Electronics rebounded from a 1.7-percent drop on Thursday as Seoul's top court ordered a retrial for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who had been given a suspended sentence for seeking favor from then President Park Geun-hye.
The local currency was trading at 1,209.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.05 won from the previous session's close.
