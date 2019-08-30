Former YG chief said to deny charges in overnight police questioning

Yang faces allegations that he, together with Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, regularly gambled at hotel casinos in Las Vegas and violated the foreign exchange law to secure gambling money. Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was also summoned to the special police unit as a suspect Wednesday and underwent questioning for over 12 hours. Yang and Seungri reportedly spent 1 billion won (US$823,000) and 2 billion won, respectively, on gambling. In a separate case, Yang was booked in July on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014 while treating them at a posh restaurant.