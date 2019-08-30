Seoul shares extend gains in late Friday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Friday morning, led by gains in techs, financials and refiners, amid hopes for U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won sharply advanced against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 34.12 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,967.53 as of 11:20 a.m. The main index rebounded from a 0.4 percent loss in Thursday's session.
Institutional and foreign investors bought a combined 204 billion won (US$170 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' sell-offs valued at 201 billion won.
Hopes ran high that the world's two biggest economies may report progress in their trade talks as the United States and China are set to hold talks this week.
U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier the two sides would hold talks, while China said it would hold off on a tit-for-tat retaliation against the latest U.S. tariffs.
As widely expected, the Bank of Korea left its key policy rate unchanged at 1.5 percent, which has already been reflected in the market, according to analysts.
Most large cap stocks traded in positive territory.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.6 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.2 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO gained 3.2 percent.
Domestic plays declined, with leading wireless services provider SK Telecom falling 0.8 percent and dominant tobacco company KT&G shedding 1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,210.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.4 won from the previous session's close.
(END)