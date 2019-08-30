Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin rocked for 3rd straight start
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The bottom has fallen out for Ryu Hyun-jin.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean starter got hit hard for his third straight start, giving up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday (local time).
Ryu kept the ball in the park but gave up a season high-tying 10 hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Ryu was lifted with the Diamondbacks up 7-4 in the fifth, and they went on to beat the Dodgers 11-5.
Ryu dropped to 12-5 for the season, and his ERA rose from 2.00 to 2.35, which still leads the majors.
After what had been an outstanding season, Ryu may be showing signs of fatigue. In his past three starts, Ryu has been roughed up to the tune of 18 earned runs and five home runs in 14 2/3 innings. Ryu's ERA ballooned from 1.45 to 2.35 over that stretch.
This was Ryu's fourth meeting against the Diamondbacks in 2019 and his first loss. He'd gone 3-0 against them before Thursday, after allowing only one earned run on 12 hits in 20 innings with 14 strikeouts and one walk.
The Dodgers spotted Ryu a run in the top of the first inning thanks to Justin Turner's sacrifice fly and two more runs in the third.
Ryu started the game well enough, retiring the first six Arizona batters in order and pitching around a one-out single in a scoreless third inning.
But the string of zeroes ended in the fourth. Ryu hit Tim Locastro to start the frame, and Eduardo Escobar followed up with a single.
A passed ball put the men at second and third, and Wilmer Flores drove in both runners with a double to center field.
Two batters later, Nick Ahmed doubled home Flores to tie the score at 3-3.
Ryu intentionally walked Carson Kelly to face opposing pitcher Merrill Kelly but then the Diamondbacks sent out pinch hitter Ildemaro Vargas, who promptly delivered a tie-breaking single to right field.
Ryu ran into more trouble with two outs in the fifth inning, giving up a single, single, double and single in succession to give up three quick runs.
After a mound visit, Ryu allowed another single and that spelled the end of a disastrous day for the left-hander.
