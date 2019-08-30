Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 August 30, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 24 -- N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea
25 -- N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
26 -- Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
27 -- Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall
29 -- N.K. holds parliamentary meeting, amends constitution to consolidate leader Kim's power
(END)
Keyword