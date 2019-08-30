Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, ratcheting up tensions even after the end of a joint military exercise between the South and the United States.
The projectiles were fired at 6:45 a.m. and 7:02 a.m. from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province into the East Sea, and both flew around 380 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 97 km and a top speed of around Mach 6.5, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release, adding the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing their exact type.
------------
N. Korea has no 'lingering attachment' to sanctions relief: KCNA
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media said Saturday that Pyongyang has no "lingering attachment" to sanctions relief from the United States.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, said North Korea will not give up its "strategic security" for sanctions relief.
"The U.S. should clearly understand that we do not have a lingering attachment on sanctions relief and that we will never barter the strategic security of the country for the sanctions relief," the KCNA said. "The U.S. must have felt that sanctions, pressure and sanctions relief are just like useless tatters and that they will not lead us to any 'change.'"
------------
N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday that it successfully tested a "new" super-large multiple rocket launch system the previous day under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim "guided the test-fire of newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher on Saturday," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in English. "The test-fire proved that all the tactical and technological specifications of the system correctly reached the preset indexes."
The KCNA added that Kim underscored the need to push for "an indomitable offensive campaign" and intensify the development of its own style of strategic and tactical weapons "for resolutely frustrating the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces."
------------
N.K. propaganda outlet mentions Seoul's GSOMIA termination for first time
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet mentioned South Korea's recent decision to end a military information-sharing deal with Japan for the first time Tuesday, citing a South Korean media report that strongly supports the move.
South Korea decided not to extend the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) last week, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions and Tokyo's refusal to accept Seoul's dialogue proposals.
Seoul and Tokyo signed GSOMIA in 2016, which was aimed at exchanging sensitive intelligence in the face of growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. The decision to terminate the pact was made amid an intensifying feud over wartime history and trade with Japan.
------------
N. Korean newspaper slams U.S. for using Hong Kong protests in trade disputes with Beijing
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean newspaper on Wednesday accused the United States of using anti-government protests in Hong Kong as a way to increase its pressure on Beijing amid their deepening trade disputes.
Protests are intensifying in Hong Kong over a new extradition bill, allowing the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China. The U.S. has warned against Beijing using force against protesters, hinting that such action could have a negative impact on their future trade negotiations.
The Minju Joson, the daily of the North's cabinet, carried an article titled "Black shadow lurking behind Hong Kong fiasco," claiming that the U.S. is using the protests as a means to strengthen its position in current trade disputes.
------------
N. Korea says recent weapons tests aim to defend dignity from growing outside threats
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent weapons tests are aimed at bolstering its self-defense capacity at a time when "imperialistic behavior" infringing upon the sovereignty of other nations is spreading around the world, Pyongyang's official newspaper said Thursday.
North Korea has fired seven rounds of short-range missiles and projectiles since late July, including the latest test of what it called a new "super-large" multiple rocket launcher on Saturday.
The weapons tests are seen as intended to modernize its weapons system and also voice displeasure over a joint military exercise that South Korea and the U.S. conducted until last week, which the North has long denounced as a rehearsal of invasion.
------------
N.K. media urge Japan to atone for colonial-era brutality
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media outlets urged Japan to repent for colonial-era brutality on Thursday as it marked the 109th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula falling under its rule.
In an article titled "Price for past sins will surely be paid back," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, called Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula the most brutal ever extortion of a country's sovereignty through a fabricated treaty.
"More than a century has passed since imperial Japan fabricated a treaty of annexation of Korea, but Japan is running amok with an ambition for reinvasion, much less apologizing for its shuddering brutality of the past or compensate for it," the paper said.
------------
N. Korea amends constitution to cement Kim's grip on power
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has amended its constitution to further solidify leader Kim Jong-un's "legal" power and authority, its state media reported Thursday, summing up the results of a rubber-stamp parliamentary session.
The 2nd Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) convened on the day made "some amendments and supplements to the Socialist Constitution" of the communist nation, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim was apparently absent from the meeting, attended by 687 deputies, and KCNA cited a report by Choe Ryong-hae, president of the SPA Presidium.
(END)