Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul says N.K. parliamentary session will be 'good opportunity' for it to announce policy direction
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday that this week's meeting of North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will be a "good opportunity" for it to announce Pyongyang's policy direction, vowing to keep a close eye on the event.
The 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will meet in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to the North's state media, which will be the second time the legislature will have met after 687 new deputies were elected in nationwide polls in March.
"I think North Korea's SPA meeting is a good opportunity for it to announce inside and out its policy direction or an evaluation on the businesses it has carried out," ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told a regular briefing.
------------
N. Korea gives no response to S. Korea's offer to hand over body swept across border
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea tried to hand over the body of what appears to be a North Korean person to the communist nation, but Pyongyang has given no response to the offer, the unification ministry said Monday.
The South plans to dispose of the body according to relevant regulations, the ministry said.
The body was found late last month by the South Korean military in the Imjin River in the border city of Paju, north of Seoul. After an investigation, the authorities concluded that the body is presumed to be a North Korean resident and notified the North of the case on Aug. 14.
------------
S. Korea likely to hold events to mark summit anniversary without N. Korea's participation: official
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has not invited North Korea to events it is organizing to mark the first anniversary of an inter-Korean summit the two sides held last September, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Seoul is to hold celebratory events to mark the first anniversary of the third summit talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, 2018.
"It would be great to hold joint events, but at this point, we are preparing events only for the South and no notification (about the events) has been conveyed to the North as far as I know," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
------------
N.K.'s criticism of Seoul over joint drill, weapons purchase nothing new: official
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent stepped-up criticism of South Korea over joint military exercises with the United States is not anything out of the ordinary, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
The North has been ramping up pressure on Seoul, taking issue with the South Korea-U.S. joint military drill that wrapped up last week and the introduction of new weapons, such as F-35A stealth fighters, from Washington.
"We don't see it as an occurrence of a new situation between the South and the North. We think it can be fully resolved through dialogue," the official said, asking not to be named.
(END)