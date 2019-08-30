Injured midfielder dropped from nat'l team for World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Veteran South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong has been cut from the men's national team with a knee injury.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Friday Lee will not travel with the team next Monday in preparation for a friendly match against Georgia in Istanbul on Sept. 5 and a World Cup qualifying match against Turkmenistan five days later.
The KFA said Lee recently had an MRI on his injured knee and the national team physician recommended treatment and rest.
Lee suffered the injury during a league match for his second-tier German club, VfL Bochum, on Aug. 16.
Lee, 31, had the most caps among 26 players selected by head coach Paulo Bento with 89. The KFA said it will not name a replacement for the midfielder.
Bento will gather 16 of his remaining 25 players at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on Sunday. The rest, including Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min and other Europe-based players, will join South Korea in Turkey next week.
