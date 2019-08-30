Go to Contents
Hanwha Systems wins contract to upgrade Philippine naval vessels

14:48 August 30, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., a major South Korean defense firm, has signed a deal with the Philippines to export a ship combat system, an arms procurement agency official said Friday.

Under the 30 billion-won (US$24.82 million) contract signed Tuesday, Hanwha will supply the ship combat system to the Philippine Navy for its project to upgrade three 3,000-ton frigates, according to the official of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

By integrating equipment at naval vessels, the ship combat system generates and shares information on tactical situations.

Under the contract, Hanwha will also export electronic warfare equipment and sonar systems for frigate ships, he added.

Meanwhile, DAPA held a seminar in Manila on Wednesday, involving dozens of government officials from South Korea and the Philippines, as well as some 13 Korean defense companies.

"The event served as a venue for the two sides to discuss ways to further boost their defense industry ties and for the Korean companies to promote their weapons systems," DAPA said in a release.

Wang Jung-hong (2nd from R), chief of South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, poses for a picture along with Bernard Valencia (L), head of the Philippine Navy Business Unit; Delfin Lorenzana (C), defense minister of the Philippines; and Chang Si-kwon (R), CEO of Hanwha Systems, in Manila on Aug. 27, 2019, after signing a 30 billion-won contract to supply a ship combat system, in this photo provided by Hanwha. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

