British director Mike Figgis named BIFF New Currents head juror
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- British director Mike Figgis will lead the jury for the New Currents competition section of this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the festival said Friday.
The five-member jury will select the two best feature films by up-and-coming Asian directors, with US$30,000 prize money to be granted to each awardee.
Figgis won the best director award from the U.S. National Society of Film Critics for his 1995 romantic drama "Leaving Las Vegas." Its lead actor, Nicholas Cage, won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Among the jury members are Karl Och, a Czech filmmaker; Samal Yeslyamova, an actress from Kazakhstan; Lee Sinje, a Malaysian actress; and Suh Young-joo, the CEO of a Korean film distributor.
At the same time, the film festival has also chosen three jurors for the Kim Ji-seok Award, named after BIFF's late executive deputy director who contributed to discovering new Asian films and supporting young Asian filmmakers.
They are Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf, BIFF film director Huh Moon-yung and Malaysian director Tan Chui Mui.
The 24th edition of the festival will run from Oct. 3-12 in South Korea's southern port city of Busan.
