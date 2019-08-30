POSCO workers reach tentative wage deal
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) – POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, said Friday it has reached a tentative wage and collective bargaining agreement with its labor union.
POSCO said the union is set to vote on Sept. 9 on whether to accept the agreement. POSCO and its labor union began this year's collective bargaining in May.
POSCO, founded in 1968, had its first union in the late 1980s, with its membership peaking at more than 18,000.
