Royal palaces, museums in Seoul to remain open through upcoming Chuseok holiday

During the holiday season, a variety of tour programs featuring 20 heritage villages in South Korea will also be available, including Bongpyeong of Pyeongchang in Gangwon Province, the setting for the famous novel "When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom" by prominent novelist Lee Hyo-seok; the city of Icheon, famous for ceramics; and Jeju Island's Hwabuk, the site of the Jeju Uprising from April 1948 to May 1949.