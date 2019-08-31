China's top diplomat to visit Pyongyang: KCNA
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to North Korea for talks with his North Korean counterpart, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
Wang will visit North Korea following an invitation by the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without providing any further details.
Beijing's foreign ministry also said Friday that Wang will leave China on Monday for a three-day visit to the North.
The visit comes as North Korea has been ramping up pressure on Seoul and Washington amid a deadlock in its denuclearization talks with the United States.
The two ministers could also discuss North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's possible visit to China in return for Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to the North Korean capital in June, experts said.
