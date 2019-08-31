Lawmakers call for Japan to end export curbs against Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean lawmakers visited the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo on Saturday and urged Japan to promptly end its trade restrictions against the Asian neighbor.
Three lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, along with three other independent legislators, claimed Japan should make sincere efforts to settle historical feuds stemming from its 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
The lawmakers also condemned Japan for making territorial claims on the easternmost islets.
The visit came after Japan declared a trade war against South Korea starting in July, curbing exports of industrial materials vital for the chip and display industry.
More recently, Japan removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners, claiming its Asian neighbor operates a lax export control system on sensitive items.
Seoul, however, views Japan's export curbs as retaliation against last year's court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.
